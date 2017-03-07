Is 15-year-old model too young for Paris Fashion Week?

American model Cara Taylor presents a creation by Chanel during the women's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris on March 7, 2017. Chanel led out its space-themed Paris fashion week show with Taylor a 15-year-old model days after an unnamed big brand was criticised for "trying to sneak 15-year-olds" onto the catwalk.

