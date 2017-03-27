InnerSpace Brewing coming this summer to Campus 805 district in Huntsville
InnerSpace Brewing Company, a family-owned, space-themed nanobrewery, will operate adjacent to Salty Nut Brewery on 2414 Clinton Ave. West, in the former Raynor Garage Doors of Alabama building. InnerSpace will be the fourth brewery within the Butler Green Arts and Entertainment District, where Salty Nut, Yellowhammer and Straight to Ale are already in operation.
