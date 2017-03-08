Infant's death under investigation
Huntsville police said a medical issue is believed to have been the cause of a child's death Friday morning. Paramedics responded to the apartments off of Sparkman Drive around 8 a.m. A Huntsville police department spokesman said police were called in to assist HEMSI on a call of a baby not breathing.
