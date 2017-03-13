Husband charged with murder in Decatur woman's death
On Thursday, March 9 at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to an assault call at 220 4th Avenue 4th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive.
