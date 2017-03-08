Huntsville takes first step toward building new city hall
Nothing is imminent but the Huntsville city council last week took a first, small step toward the anticipated construction of a new city hall. At Thursday's meeting, the city council approved a $36,500 contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood architectural and engineering firm for preliminary design services.
