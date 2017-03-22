Huntsville Taco Bell shooting victim dies
A 15-year-old who was shot earlier in the week while waiting in a line at a Taco Bell has died, Huntsville police said Thursday. Investigators are talking with the Madison County District Attorney's Office about new charges for Donovan Keith Little, 19, Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 19
|Welcum Wagon
|2
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC