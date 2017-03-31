Huntsville parent fights for equal educational opportunities for 8-year-old deaf child
Ryann Brown said her son sat in a classroom at Whitesburg Elementary without an interpreter for two weeks before she was made aware of the issue. Ryann Brown reached out to us for help in getting an interpreter in Asher's classroom so he could communicate with others.
