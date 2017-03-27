Huntsville metro adding 15 people a d...

Huntsville metro adding 15 people a day, most in state

9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Avenue, an upscale apartment complex that will include restaurants and retail outlets, is the latest addition to downtown Huntsville as the area continues to outpace the state in growth. More people moved into the Huntsville metro area than any other in the state over the past two years as growth in north Alabama continues to thunder ahead.

