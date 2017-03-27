Huntsville metro adding 15 people a day, most in state
The Avenue, an upscale apartment complex that will include restaurants and retail outlets, is the latest addition to downtown Huntsville as the area continues to outpace the state in growth. More people moved into the Huntsville metro area than any other in the state over the past two years as growth in north Alabama continues to thunder ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Keel
|Wed
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 28
|ThomasA
|2
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC