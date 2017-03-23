Huntsville man now charged with capit...

Huntsville man now charged with capital murder, arson in brother-in-law's slaying

A Huntsville man accused of killing his brother-in-law is facing an upgraded charge of capital murder and an additional count of arson, authorities said today. Keon Ronnell Jackson, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Casey Moore, robbing the victim and leaving his body in a burning home March 8. Jackson initially was charged with murder and robbery, but police have upgraded the murder charge to a capital offense and added the arson charge, Huntsville police Lt.

