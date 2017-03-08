Huntsville gas station shooting victim dies
The victim of a Thursday shooting at a Huntsville gas station died after being taken to the hospital, police said. The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, died after being shot at the Citgo gas station at Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Avenue, Lt.
