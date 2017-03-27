Huntsville 'forgery and fake ID factory' suspect wants to live in California pending trial
Sean DeCambra, who played the role of a TV detective before being jailed in Madison County, is asking a judge to let him live out of state if he makes bail. DeCambra, a former actor, is charged with trafficking stolen identities in connection with what prosecutors have called a "forgery and fake ID factory" in Huntsville.
