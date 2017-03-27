Huntsville 'forgery and fake ID facto...

Huntsville 'forgery and fake ID factory' suspect wants to live in California pending trial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Sean DeCambra, who played the role of a TV detective before being jailed in Madison County, is asking a judge to let him live out of state if he makes bail. DeCambra, a former actor, is charged with trafficking stolen identities in connection with what prosecutors have called a "forgery and fake ID factory" in Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Keel 4 hr og quantarious yoe 2
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 9 hr ardith 10
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 14 hr ThomasA 2
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 24 Cultured Personality 3
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC