Huntsville crews work to remove graffiti at Fern Bell park
A viewer contacted WHNT News 19, upset about graffiti on playground equipment there Wednesday. The graffiti, which WHNT New 19 found Thursday morning, included foul language and inappropriate images.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Keel
|Wed
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 28
|ThomasA
|2
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC