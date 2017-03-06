Huntsville council to vote on next step toward improving Redstone Gate 9 traffic
The City of Huntsville is looking to move forward on its plans to provide motorists some traffic relief entering and leaving Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 The Huntsville City Council will vote Thursday on whether or not to approve a contract with Huntsville civil engineering company LBYD. The company would provide engineering design services for the widening of Rideout Road from Gate 9 to Interstate 565.
