Huntsville 'chop shop' suspect pleads...

Huntsville 'chop shop' suspect pleads guilty, agrees to 30 years imprisonment

A Huntsville man accused of operating a "chop shop" at his business, Whiplash Kustoms, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that is sending him to prison for three decades. Eric Shea Lambert, 37, who owns the Washington Street business, also has agreed to pay $600 in fines and fees, court records show.

