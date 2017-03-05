Huntsville Animal Services offers hal...

Huntsville Animal Services offers half priced pet adoptions through St Patrick's Day

23 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, Huntsville Animal Services is offering a special half price adoption fee for all the "Irish-at-heart" pet lovers. The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805.

