How to Plan a Mission to the International Space Station
For the crew members aboard the International Space Station, their days are meticulously planned to the minute at least six months in advance before they're even in orbit. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is in charge of this planning, specifically focusing on the scientific research conducted aboard the ISS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|18 hr
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Thu
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Thu
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC