High end antique gallery expanding to larger space in downtown Huntsville
Rivenbark and Roper Antiques, an antique gallery owned by Ken Rivenbark, will open in early April on 313 Jefferson St. between Randy Roper Interiors and Railroad Station Antiques. The store specializes in 18th to early 20th century antiques, silver, Chinese and Japanese export porcelains, and original art from around the world.
