He catches x-rays in space and makes them tell their secrets

Centaurus A is a galaxy well known for a gargantuan jet blasting away from a central supermassive black hole, which is seen in this Chandra image. The image - where red, medium, and blue show low, medium, and high-energy X-rays respectively - has been processed with new techniques and contains data from observations equivalent to over nine and a half days worth of observing time taken between 1999 and 2012.

