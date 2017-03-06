'Hamilton' US tour led by actor who vows a 'gritty' take

In this May 1, 2016 file photo, actor Michael Luwoye attends The 2016 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway in New York. The 26-year-old Alabama native stars as Alexander Hamilton in the "Hamilton" national tour, which kicks off in March with a 21-week stand in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

