Grab your kite and head to John Hunt Park on Saturday, March 4

You're invited to a colorful event this weekend! AshaKiran and the City of Huntsville present the 5th annual Community Kite Festival on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park. AshaKiran works to bring people together from different backgrounds and cultures to share understanding and build solidarity.

