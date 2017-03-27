Ghanaian writer Yaa Gyasi bags $1 million for debut novel
Ghanaian-American novelist Yaa Gyasi is poised to make a huge splash in the literary world with her debut historical fiction novel Homegoing which has already earned her a $1-million advance from the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. The novel was inspired by a trip to Ghana in 2009, her first since leaving the country as an infant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC