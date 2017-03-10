Frost advisory in effect Saturday mor...

Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ALZ001>010-016-111300- /O.NEW.KHUN.FR.Y.0001.170311T0900Z-170311T1300Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 7 AM CST Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb conspiracy theorists. 19 hr Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Fri Edd 1
Oral sex Thu Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Mar 7 mudinmyeye 29
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC