Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning
WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ALZ001>010-016-111300- /O.NEW.KHUN.FR.Y.0001.170311T0900Z-170311T1300Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman 243 PM CST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 7 AM CST Saturday.
