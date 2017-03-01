From TV detective to criminal defenda...

From TV detective to criminal defendant: New details emerge in Huntsville fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

In a span of 13 years, former actor Sean DeCambra went from playing a TV detective in Hollywood to being a real criminal defendant in Madison County. DeCambra, 40, is charged along with two other suspects in a Huntsville stolen identities case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shahdad Naghshpour 30 min Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia 15 hr dud 3
Angela 18 hr Concerned Anerican 4
illegal aliien in huntsville 18 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil... 23 hr Keirnan 1
1,000 Robots Tue CNN Headline News 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Feb 26 Iggy 28
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC