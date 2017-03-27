Former teacher charged with murder in...

Former teacher charged with murder in connection with deadly Halsey Avenue shooting

Huntsville police have charged one woman with murder in connection with the deadly shooting that happened on Halsey Avenue on Thursday morning. Police say 43-year-old Anne Rene Oliver, a former Lincoln County High School teacher in Fayetteville is charged in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Jason Oliver.

