FORECAST: Thunderstorms roll through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday
The Storm Prediction Center posted a 'Marginal Risk' of a few strong to severe storms for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Tuesday. As of this writing, the forecast timeline for arrival in The Shoals is as early as 9-10 a.m. The line will then progress east through Huntsville just after lunchtime.
