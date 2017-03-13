First drone killing laser tank delive...

First drone killing laser tank delivered to US Army

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Lockheed Martin has completed the design, development and demonstration of a radical 60 kW laser weapon for the U.S. Army. In testing earlier this month, the Lockheed Martin laser produced a single beam of 58 kW, representing a world record for a laser of this type.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 14 Vanessa 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Mar 7 mudinmyeye 29
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC