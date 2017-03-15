Fire near Huntsville apartment complex was a controlled burn
Some who live at a Huntsville apartment complex were alarmed when a large fire was burning too close for comfort. Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said burning is illegal in the city.
