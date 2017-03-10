Family Escapes with no injuries after a tree falls into their bedroom
Heavy storms came through Huntsville Thursday night causing a tree to uproot and fall onto the Treehaven Glenn Apartments. The tree fell right into the Verkuyl's bedroom while they were sleeping.
