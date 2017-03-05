Dynetics to build new test site in Decatur
An official with Dynetics Inc. says the Huntsville-based contractor could construct a more than $14 million aerospace test facility near Decatur. It would be built on United Launch Alliance property, with construction starting as early as August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|alabama lottery
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Fri
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Angela
|Mar 1
|Concerned Anerican
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC