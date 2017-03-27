Donatos changes ownership in Huntsvil...

Donatos changes ownership in Huntsville, eyes expansion in North Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The chain said James Weinberger is the new franchise partner and owner for Donatos on 7500 Memorial Parkway S.W. Weinberger, who spent his career working on government defense projects, will work closely with former Donatos Huntsville franchise partner and owner Ben Wheeler during the transition. Weinberger said the company plans to expand Donatos into north Huntsville and possibly team up with the Madison store for additional locations throughout Madison County and the Tennessee Valley region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 15 min ardith 10
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 5 hr ThomasA 2
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 24 Cultured Personality 3
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,582 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC