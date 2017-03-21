Demonstrators demand the release of the "Alabama 40"
Immigration advocate groups in Huntsville are demanding the release of several people arrested over the weekend by Immigration and Customs officials. WAAY 31 told you about this story first when we learned ICE agents performed dozens of arrests throughout North Alabama from Friday to Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mon
|Big Pig
|1
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Sun
|Welcum Wagon
|2
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC