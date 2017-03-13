Decatur man being held in lieu of $50,000 bond for Class A misdemeanor

A Decatur man was arrested Friday on a Class A misdemeanor charge and was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond due to his "extensive criminal history," according to the Decatur Police Department. Terrance Levon Tisdale, 30, of 2916 Wilson Drive N.W., Huntsville, was arrested Friday after the owner of a gas station on the 100 block of Sixth Ave. N.E. reported a man attempting to cash a forged check, police said.

