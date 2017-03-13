Decatur man being held in lieu of $50...

Decatur man being held in lieu of $50,000 bond for Class A misdemeanor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man was arrested Friday on a Class A misdemeanor charge and was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond due to his "extensive criminal history," according to the Decatur Police Department. Terrance Levon Tisdale, 30, of 2916 Wilson Drive N.W., Huntsville, was arrested Friday after the owner of a gas station on the 100 block of Sixth Ave. N.E. reported a man attempting to cash a forged check, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 14 Vanessa 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Mar 7 mudinmyeye 29
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC