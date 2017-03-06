Crash that killed 75-year-old was Huntsville woman's 3rd drunken wreck: Reports

Police suspect a Huntsville woman -- who has been involved in two prior drunken crashes -- was under the influence when she fatally struck a pedestrian in Madison last month, a report shows. Police believe Erica Leigh Nail, 26, was drunk and speeding when her vehicle collided with 75-year-old pedestrian Carol Ann Arey on Feb. 19, according to an initial Madison police crash report obtained by AL.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.