Cops Discover Why Arrestee Was Walking So 'Strangely' Upon Arrival At Alabama Jail

An Alabama man being booked into jail for public intoxication had a stolen handgun hidden in a certain body cavity, according to police who noticed that the defendant was walking "strangely" upon arrival at the county jail. Jesse Roberts, 23, was collared early today by cops responding to a 911 call about a prowler near a residence in Elkmont, a town outside Huntsville.

