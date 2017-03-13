Cool things to do in Huntsville, Marc...

Cool things to do in Huntsville, March 19-25

Barbecue and craft-beer fans will need to act quickly for this one. The deadline to purchase tickets for Green Bus Brewing's dinner featuring local food truck Doctor BBQ is 9 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available at this charming little downtown Huntsville brewery or by calling 205-706-2787.

