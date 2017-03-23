Congrats to ... Bonnie Garrett

Bonnie Garrett, daughter of John and Linda Garrett of Lineville, recently received the Alabama Project Lead the Way Teacher of the Year award at Auburn University and the National Education Association Foundation Teaching Excellence award in Washington, D.C. Both awards recognized her as one of the most outstanding educators in the U.S. Garrett is a master teacher of the Project Lead the Way program at Westlawn Middle School in Huntsville. She has worked with the Huntsville City School District for 16 years teaching biology, chemistry, anatomy, physiology, life science, physical science and most recently engineering under the Project Lead the Way umbrella.

