Columbia HS retires jersey of Patriot...

Columbia HS retires jersey of Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers

18 hrs ago

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder defensive lineman, who played at Arkansas before spending the last two seasons with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, had his jersey retirement in an on-campus ceremony at Columbia High in Huntsville.

