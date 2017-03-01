Chatterbox: Carnegie Carnival king, q...

Chatterbox: Carnegie Carnival king, queen crowned

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

As king Wade Dinsmore and queen Holly Whitt Losch took center stage in a horse-drawn carriage, the 2017 Carnegie Carnival Parade took to Second Avenue on Feb. 25. Record crowds begged for beads and moon, pies and the crewes didn't disappoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 11 hr ThomasA 3
alabama lottery 16 hr ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Fri Jules7919 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Mar 2 EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
Angela Mar 1 Concerned Anerican 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC