Career readiness workshops available before large job fair in Huntsville

A series of career readiness workshops will take place leading up to a hiring event later this month in downtown Huntsville. The Alabama Career Center System, a division of the Alabama Department of Labor, will offer 3-4 hour training seminars on topics such as resume preparation, interview tips, dressing for success, timeliness and communication skills.

