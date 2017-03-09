AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition is March 13-15 at VBC
The 2017 AUSA ILW Global Force Symposium & Exposition will take place March 13-15 at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville. The event features various exhibitors and sponsors, special events and new innovation and technology between military and industry.
