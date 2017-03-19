Attorney Rich Raleigh sheds some light on finding lawyers in Huntsville
This week's Leadership Perspectives interview features Huntsville attorney Rich Raleigh, who is a past president of the Alabama Bar Association. Rich explains that it doesn't have to be costly to find a lawyer you can trust - in fact, several lawyers volunteer through programs like the Volunteer Lawyers Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
