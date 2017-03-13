Attend Honeywell Leadership Academy i...

Attend Honeywell Leadership Academy in Alabama

Read more: ABC15.com

They attended space camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama for the Honeywell Leadership Academy. The program allows students to simulate their own shuttle missions and moon walks and build rockets.

