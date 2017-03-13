Arts Huntsville seeks public's help after sculpture damaged at Ditto Landing
Danielle Perallon, marketing and public relations manager for Arts Huntsville, said one of the organization's SPACES Sculpture Trail sculptures at Ditto Landing was toppled by an unknown party. A bronze arrowhead was also stolen from the top of the piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 14
|Vanessa
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC