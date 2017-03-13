An Army general says an ally used a $3 million Patriot missile to shoot down a $200 drone
A US ally reportedly used a Patriot missile to shoot down a drone aircraft worth just a few hundred dollars, according to a US Army general. Gen. David Perkins, commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, related the incident to an audience at an Association of the US Army meeting in Huntsville, Alabama, on March 13. "When we started first dealing with enemy unmanned aerial systems, the gut instinct was that's an air-defense problem.
