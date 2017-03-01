Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.
There are 3 comments on the KSEE-TV Fresno story from Yesterday, titled Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.. In it, KSEE-TV Fresno reports that:
But Disney's new, live-action musical version of "Beauty and the Beast" won't be the guest of a drive-in theater in Alabama because of a new, gay twist. "It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing 'Beauty and the Beast,'" read a message on the Facebook page of the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in the northeast portion of the state.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
|
#1 Yesterday
Disney should, with great sorrow, tell the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Alabama that it won't be showing any Disney movies for the next decade.
|
#3 17 hrs ago
They talk about a twist; then forget to mention it in the article
.
In real life Luke Evans; the actor who plays Gaston the hetero villain; is openly gay
.
and
.
In real life Josh Gad the actor who plays Le Fou the gay sidekick; is straight and married to actress Ida Darvish and has two kids with her Â– and has said heÂ’s proud to be playing DisneyÂ’s first gay character
.
and then; of course; a movie about a PRINCESS who has the hots for a BEAST is conveniently ignored by the snarling evangelical fundamentalist bigots in their blind rush to pitch hissy-fits for self-righteousness
.
Perhaps the creepy fundies who wrote the 1952 fake bible deleted bestiality to make room for sanctified homophobia?
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Nice
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Fri
|Jules7919
|1
|alabama lottery
|Fri
|Rednecksgohome
|2
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Thu
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Angela
|Mar 1
|Concerned Anerican
|4
|illegal aliien in huntsville
|Mar 1
|Concerned Anerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC