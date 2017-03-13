Alabama sees biggest snow of the winter ... well, FWIW

A heavy dusting of snow in Lauderdale County qualified as the biggest snow Alabama has seen this winter In a winter virtually devoid of the white stuff, a heavy dusting in Lauderdale County in northwest Alabama marked the most snow accumulation the state has seen at National Weather Service reporting stations this winter. Sad as that is for snow aficionados, that qualifies as the highest report from the weather service this winter in Alabama.

