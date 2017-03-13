Alabama sees biggest snow of the winter ... well, FWIW
A heavy dusting of snow in Lauderdale County qualified as the biggest snow Alabama has seen this winter In a winter virtually devoid of the white stuff, a heavy dusting in Lauderdale County in northwest Alabama marked the most snow accumulation the state has seen at National Weather Service reporting stations this winter. Sad as that is for snow aficionados, that qualifies as the highest report from the weather service this winter in Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC