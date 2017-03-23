Alabama a&M VP pleads guilty to forgery, resigns
An Alabama A&M University administrator has pleaded guilty to a forgery charge less than a week before trial on two felony charges. According to our newspartners at AL.com , court documents show that Kevin Rolle, the chief operating officer and executive vice president at Alabama A&M, submitted his resignation on Thursday as part of the plea agreement.
