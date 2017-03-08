AG Steve Marshall makes first political endorsement, backs sheriff candidate
Steve Marshall made his first political endorsement as Alabama attorney general Tuesday when he traveled to Huntsville to speak in support of Madison County sheriff candidate Kevin Turner. But it was more like Marshall just got a new job rather than backing Turner - a second-generation law enforcement official who announced his candidacy for the 2018 Republican primary.
