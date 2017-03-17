a U.S. 'ally' fired a $3 million Patriot missile at a $200 drone. Spoiler: the missile won.
With a price tag of about $3 million, the U.S. Army's Patriot missile is among the most sophisticated, not to mention costliest, surface-to-air defense weapons in the world. Capable of flying five times the speed of sound, the 700-pound, five-meter-long Patriot's main purpose is to intercept other missiles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 14
|Vanessa
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC