4,000 FBI jobs projected to come to Alabama in next 10 years
The FBI is looking to bring more than 4,000 jobs to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle said Friday. The high-paying jobs would further power Huntsville's prospering economic engine, yielding an economic impact of about $40 million annually, Battle said.
